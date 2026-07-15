7/15/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Fran Berman, the Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences and faculty associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University; Theresa Bourgeois, a public policy and communications expert; and Donna Welton, a diplomat in residence at Bard College who retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was as ambassador to the Southeast Asian country, Timor-Leste.

Listen • 2:00:10