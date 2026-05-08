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The Roundtable

5/8/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published May 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University, and the author of ‘Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia’ (University of Wisconsin Press), Alexandar Mihailovic, Co-founder and Executive Director of Seeing Rainbows (a trans-led arts and mutual aid organization) maayan nuri hed, and Siena University Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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