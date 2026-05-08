5/8/26 Panel
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University, and the author of ‘Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia’ (University of Wisconsin Press), Alexandar Mihailovic, Co-founder and Executive Director of Seeing Rainbows (a trans-led arts and mutual aid organization) maayan nuri hed, and Siena University Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti.