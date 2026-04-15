4/15/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Former EPA Regional Administrator, President of Beyond Plastics, professor at Bennington College and author of the new book "The Problem with Plastic" Judith Enck, The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.

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