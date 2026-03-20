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The Roundtable

3/20/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:14 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY) Allison Kavey, the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident Larissa Phillips, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelMarch GallagherAllison KaveyLarissa PhillipsNic Rangel
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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