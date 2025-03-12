© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

3/12/25 Panel

Published March 12, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University and author of “Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia” Alexander Mihailovic.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable paneltheresa bourgeoisterry gipsonfrederic hofAlexander Mihailovic
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/11/25 Panel
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia Du Mont, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and Former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/10/25 Panel
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and Political Consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 208
    Madeleine Reynolds
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/7/25 Panel
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Professor of Economics at Siena College Aaron Pacitti.
Load More