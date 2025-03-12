3/12/25 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University and author of “Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia” Alexander Mihailovic.