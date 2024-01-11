1/11/24 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia Du Mont, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.