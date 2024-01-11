© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

1/11/24 RT Panel

Published January 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia Du Mont, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelfran bermanmalia du montdavid soaresAlbany County District Attorney David Soares
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/5/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Former EPA Regional Administrator, President of Beyond Plastics and faculty member at Bennington College Judith Enck, Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/4/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Publisher Emeritus of the Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/8/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Frederic Hof, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and and investment banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/9/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and Political Consultant and lobbyist Libby Post. Grace Kwaitkowski also participates in today's show.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/10/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Founder of Capital District Latinos Dan Irizarry, and Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.
Load More