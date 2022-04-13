© 2022
New York LG Brian Benjamin arrested in bribery scheme, resigns
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner with Tim Vercellotti

Published April 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Tim Vercellotti
Western New England University
/
Western New England University

2022 is a high-stakes political year. In today’s Congressional Corner, Tim Vercellotti of the Western New England University poll and professor of political science speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded April 11th.

The Roundtable Congressional CornerWestern New England University Polling Institutetim vercellotti
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
