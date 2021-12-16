© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

12/16/21 RT Panel

Published December 16, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST
RTPanel.jpg
WAMC
/

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Associate Professor of Teacher Education and Curriculum Studies; Co-Editor of the Journal of Equity & Excellence in Education; and Founding Co-director of Center of Racial Justice and Youth Engaged Research at University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Education Keisha Green, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

Tags

The Roundtablert panelRoundtable panelira fusfeldjudy patrickkeisha green
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue