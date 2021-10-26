© 2021
The Roundtable

Dr. Diana Greene Foster, author of "The Turnaway Study" to speak at Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood Leadership Event

Published October 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
The Turnaway Study

Dr. Diana Greene Foster is professor at the University of California San Francisco and the leader of the Turnaway Study; a nationwide project which spends years following women who sought an abortion. The study examines the long-term effects of either having an abortion or being turned away. Her book based on her research “The Turnaway Study: Ten Years, a Thousand Women, and the Consequences of Having—or Being Denied—an Abortion” is published by Scribner.

The main finding of The Turnaway Study is that receiving an abortion does not harm the health and wellbeing of women, but in fact, being denied an abortion results in worse financial, health and family outcomes.

Dr. Diana Green Foster will be the speaker at this year’s Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood Leadership Circle event on Thursday, October 28 from 12:30 am to 1:30 pm - the virtual event is open to the public and will be moderated by Dr. Dorcey Applyrs.

