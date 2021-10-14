"Call Fosse at the Minskoff" Premieres At The Mahaiwe

In 1986, choreographer and director Bob Fosse cast actor and dancer Mimi Quillin in the first Broadway revival of “Sweet Charity.” For the production, she served as dance captain - assisting Fosse and Gwen Verdon in recreating the original 1966 choreography. Quillin will perform her one-person show “Call Fosse at the Minskoff” in a pre-off-Broadway engagement at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on October 15 and 16. In “Call Fosse at the Minskoff,” Quillin recounts her experience working with Fosse and Verdon on what would be their final collaboration.

Call Fosse at the Minskoff was awarded Best Production at the 2016 United Solo Festival and was previously hosted by the Harbor Lights Theatre Company and the Hangar Theatre.