The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Some State lawmakers want to increase funding for refugee resettlement

By David Guistina
Published March 6, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST
(Airs 03/06/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Some State lawmakers want to increase funding for refugee resettlement, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says the state budget spends more than it’s taking in, and library advocates say the services they provide are at risk under the Governor’s latest spending plan.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
