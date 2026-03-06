The Legislative Gazette - Some State lawmakers want to increase funding for refugee resettlement
Ways To Subscribe
(Airs 03/06/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Some State lawmakers want to increase funding for refugee resettlement, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says the state budget spends more than it’s taking in, and library advocates say the services they provide are at risk under the Governor’s latest spending plan.