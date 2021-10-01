Any Questions #517: "NFL Team Names"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase AUTUMN BEGINS. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a spice associated with this time of year and a figure from mythology. What are the words?

Answer: NUTMEG, ANUBIS

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: NFL TEAM NAMES

On-air questions: OK, Ian: the 2021 football season is underway. Some teams have won some games, some teams have not won any games, one team set an NFL record, so on the whole it’s definitely been a start to the season. This week, five NFL teams are going to play our game, because each correct answer will contain the nickname of an NFL team in the singular (like “Dolphin” or “Cowboy”).

1. What case, heard first in 1952 and again in 1953 was actually a combination of five related cases: itself and ones from South Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., and was unanimously decided in favor of the plaintiff in 1954, stating “separate educational facilities are inherently unequal”?

2. Chosen in 1989 by the Library of Congress as one of the first 25 films to be a part of the National Film Registry, what 1941 film noir’s title object is described as “the stuff dreams are made of” and, despite Peter Lorre’s character’s willingness to “pay $5,000 for the figure’s return”, sold for more than $4 million at auction in 2013?

3. What animated educational segment that debuted in 1976 features a song sung by Jack Sheldon that helps teach a young boy – voiced by Sheldon’s son John – the process of how laws are made in Congress?

4. She graduated from Vassar College in 1917, wrote a poem in 1920 titled “First Fig” which begins “My candle burns at both ends; It will not last the night”, and became in 1923 the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. Who is she?

5. At the end of the sixth-season finale of The Simpsons titled “Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part One”, Dr. Julius Hibbert says “Well, I couldn’t possibly solve this mystery…can you?” while pointing at which character, who replies, “Yeah, I’ll give it a shot. I mean, you know, it’s my job, right?”

Extra credit

1. What advertising mascot first appeared on television in 1954 and has had since 1972 a young apprentice named Sprout?

2. What Walt Disney World attraction features a group of animatronic animals that includes Liver Lips McGrowl and Teddi Berra who sing a series of songs, among them “If You Can’t Bite, Don’t Growl” and “The Ballad of Davy Crockett”?

This week's challenge

Start with the words BENGALS and RAIDERS. Rearrange the letters to spell the five-letter name of an herb and a nine-letter word for people who might grow herbs. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Brown v. Board of Education

2. The Maltese Falcon

3. “I’m Just a Bill”

4. Edna St. Vincent Millay

5. Chief Wiggum

Extra credit

1. Jolly Green Giant

2. Country Bear Jamboree