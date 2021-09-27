Any Questions #515: "Three" Plus Two

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel do some fuzzy math.

Last week's challenge

Start with the word TELEVISION. Replace two consecutive letters with an S, and then rearrange the letters, and you can spell the name of a famous real-life TV character. Who is it?

Answer: If you change the VI to S, you can spell ELIOT NESS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “THREE” PLUS TWO

On-air questions: As most math professors will tell you, three plus two is five. However, this week, three plus two is seven. Specifically, each correct answer will be a seven-letter word containing the letters T, H, R, E, and E, plus two other letters.

1. What frozen dessert is made in North American from water, sugar, a flavoring (often fruit juice or pureé) and a dairy product, the latter of which distinguishes it from sorbet?

2. What critically-acclaimed drama series aired on HBO from 2002 to 2008 and over the course of its five-season run, investigated the relationship between law enforcement and, respectively, the illegal drug trade, dockworkers and the port system, city government, the educational system, and print journalism?

3. What nickname was originally applied to a worker in North Carolina who produced turpentine, pitch, and other tree-based products but is now perhaps more commonly known as the nickname for an athlete playing for the University of North Carolina?

4. What unit of measurement, most commonly used to measure land, is equal to 10,000 square meters, or approximately 2½ acres?

5. The first names of which two U.S. presidents fit today’s category?

Extra credit

1. Who loses in a fable with a moral that is often expressed as “slow and steady wins the race”?

2. Duke, McNamara, and Chandler are the last names of three girls who share what first name in a 1989 black comedy starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase THREE PLUS TWO. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for things golfers use and a four-letter word for what they might be close to when they use them. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Sherbet

2. The Wire

3. Tar Heel

4. Hectare

5. Chester, Herbert

Extra credit

1. The Hare

2. Heather