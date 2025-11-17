Kara Mikulich
Kara Mikulich is President of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, which strengthens communities across Berkshire, Columbia, northeast Dutchess, and northwest Litchfield counties through strategic philanthropy, grantmaking, and partnerships that advance equity and opportunity.
Across our region, neighbors quietly care for one another every day through volunteerism and generosity, and their commitment sustains our nonprofits and communities. Yet the challenges we all face increase daily.