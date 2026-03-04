Chris GelardiJustice Bureau Chief at New York Focus
As New York Focus's justice bureau chief, Chris Gelardi reports and edits work on the state's criminal-legal and immigration systems. His writing on cops, jails, ICE, and the US military has appeared in more than a dozen other outlets, most frequently The Intercept and The Nation, and his award-winning investigations into prison conditions and police surveillance have spurred lawsuits and legislation. He's based in Queens.
WAMC's David Guistina in conversation with Chris Gelardi, Justice Bureau Chief at New York Focus about NYF's findings on a state sexual abuse lawsuit