Chris Gelardi

Justice Bureau Chief at New York Focus

As New York Focus's justice bureau chief, Chris Gelardi reports and edits work on the state's criminal-legal and immigration systems. His writing on cops, jails, ICE, and the US military has appeared in more than a dozen other outlets, most frequently The Intercept and The Nation, and his award-winning investigations into prison conditions and police surveillance have spurred lawsuits and legislation. He's based in Queens.