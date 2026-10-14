Montreal man sentenced for murder of his daughter in Adirondacks

A Montreal man was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years to life for the murder of his daughter in the Adirondacks last summer.

An Essex County jury convicted Luciano Frattolin in August for killing his 9-year-old Melina and hiding her body under a rock in a pond near Ticonderoga.

As she sentenced Frattolin Wednesday morning, Judge Tatiana Coffinger said he has never taken responsibility for his actions.

Frattolin was remanded to the Essex County sheriff pending transfer to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He was also sentenced to a consecutive 1 to 3 years for concealment of a human body.

Frattolin is eligible for parole in 25 years and is appealing his conviction.