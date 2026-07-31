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Jurors see photos of crime scene with victim’s body during Luciano Frattolin’s murder trial

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Luciano Frattolin arrives at Essex County Court in Elizabethtown, New York, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, for his trial in the2025 killing of his 9-year-old daughter Melina.
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Luciano Frattolin arrives at Essex County Court in Elizabethtown, New York, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, for his trial in the2025 killing of his 9-year-old daughter Melina.

The trial of Luciano Frattolin, who is accused of killing his 9-year-old daughter near Ticonderoga, ended its second week on Friday.

The prosecution continued its case against Luciano Frattolin with witnesses from the New York State Computer Forensics Lab detailing how data was retrieved from the 2024 Toyota Prius he was driving. Jurors saw an animation of the vehicle’s movement along State Route 74 from the area where Melina Frattolin’s body was found to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office parking lot. The defense questioned an hour-long gap in the data.

The prosecution also took testimony from an investigator involved in the search for a white van from which Frattolin claims two men abducted his daughter. Later, Troop B Senior Investigator Brendan Frost described walking the trail to the brook where Melina’s body was found and documenting the areas with photos. Jurors saw pictures of the crime scene and Melina’s body in the water with a large rock on her torso.

Luciano Frattolin is charged with second degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.
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News Luciano Frattolin Melina Frattolin murdermurder investigationtrialEssex County CourtNew York State Computer Forensics Lab
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