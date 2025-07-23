Autopsy reveals 9-year-old Melina Frattolin died by drowning, father charged with murder

New York State Police say an autopsy shows the 9-year-old Canadian girl found in Ticonderoga over the weekend died by drowning. The report also rules the death a homicide as the girl’s father has been charged with murder.

New York State Police say Luciano Frattolin and his daughter, Melina Frattolin, came to the United States for vacation beginning on July 11th.

Early Sunday morning, an Amber Alert was sent out after Luciano Frattolin made what police eventually determined to be a false report at about 10 p.m. claiming his daughter had been abducted near Northway Exit 22 in Lake George.

At a press conference Monday, New York State Police Commander Captain Robert McConnell said camera footage showed Melina alive at a restaurant in Saratoga Springs around 5:30 p.m. Friday. About an hour later, Melina called her mother in Canada.

“At about 5:30 p.m., Melina is observed with her father on video surveillance in Saratoga Springs, New York. At about 6:30 p.m., she spoke to her mother on the phone and told her, she and her father were on route back to Canada. The child appeared to be in good health and did not indicate she was under any duress. The investigation has determined sometime after Melina’s phone call with her mother and before Mr. Frattolin’s 9-1-1 call he allegedly murdered Melina and left her body in a remote area where she was later discovered by law enforcement,” McConnell said.

Police discovered Melina’s body in a Ticonderoga pond Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested Luciano Frattolin, who was arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court Monday, on second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse charges. Frattolin pleaded not guilty to both charges.

State police are seeking help from the public in gathering any video or eyewitness accounts of the car Frattolin was driving – a 2024 grey Toyota Prius – between Northway exits 20 and 28 during the evening of Saturday, July 19th.

The father and daughter were set to return that day to Montreal, where Melina lived with her mother full time. Police say Frattolin, who is listed on a coffee company’s website as a founder, and Melina’s mother have been estranged since 2019. But Melina’s mother had no concerns for her daughter’s safety and knew about the vacation, according to police.

Frattolin’s potential motive remains under investigation.

An autopsy released Tuesday finds Melina’s death to be asphyxia due to drowning and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

State police say the results of the autopsy are preliminary as a final report and determination are pending further testing.

A vigil was held for Melina in Ticonderoga Tuesday evening. Denise Melino spoke with WNYT.

“It’s just so horrific and so sad. We just wanted to contribute. People tend to put themselves in that position – it could be their child, it could be their grandchild, and just to think that a father, someone that you should trust and love, the most important person in your life, could do something so horrific,” said Melino.

Frattolin is reportedly due back in court Friday at 1 p.m.