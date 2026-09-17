Food Waste Prevention Week declared in Vermont

Vermont will participate in a week-long program encouraging residents to reduce food waste.

Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 as Food Waste Prevention Week in Vermont.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is planning a Scrap Food Waste Challenge in which participants will receive guidance on how to track their food waste and get tips on things like meal planning, strategic shopping and food storage. The state DEC cites data showing that consumers are the largest single source of food waste in the United States and reducing food waste at home and in restaurants offers the largest energy and greenhouse gas emissions benefits.

