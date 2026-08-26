1st Mass. Congressional District Democrats face off in lone debate

Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and his opponent, Jeromie Whalen, faced off Wednesday in what will likely be their only primary debate.

While it went off without a hitch, there were plenty of jeers and parting shots between Democrats along the way.

Outside of WWLP-TV’s studio in Chicopee Wednesday, there was plenty of cheering and honking to go around as supporters crowded the station’s front law.

Inside though, once the debate kicked off, the mood was on the other side of the spectrum.

Limited to 30- and 60-second responses at times, the rapid-fire event was the only faceoff between Representative Neal and Whalen, a high school teacher-turned-candidate for Congress.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC

Neal is seeking what could be his 20th term in Congress – and, if his party prevails, a congressman from western Mass. could once again lead the powerful House Ways & Means Committee.

“In this district - every family has benefited from my work in Congress, whether it was those 100,000 people who have received a Social Security benefit restored because of WEP … those millions of people who have received their benefits because of my work on pensions…” Neal said.

Whalen, meanwhile, would be a freshman, albeit, a progressive one working toward Medicare for All, a Green New Deal and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other priorities.

“The first day in in this seat, I'm going to co-sponsor a series of legislation called the ‘New Deal 2.0,’ because we can accomplish a lot at the same time, and we can connect the dots on the municipal, state, and federal level,” Whalen pitched.

A South Hadley resident, Whalen’s background is largely in education, working as a teacher at Northampton High School. For the most part, his campaign’s involved rallying around progressive causes all throughout the district, often driving in a banana-yellow 1988 Toyota van along the way.

Whalen’s also been driving for some kind of forum or debate with Neal for the past year.

While critical of Wednesday’s timing – primary day is less than a week away and registration has already ended – he wasted no time getting barbs in, including a focus on the amount of political action committee money Neal has received over the years and what he says has been a lack of engagement in the 1st district.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC

“44 organizations having a candidates forum in Springfield and you don't show up - you haven't had an in-person town hall since 2017 - you don't actually show up … and it doesn't take a … Latino bus fieldtrip to be out in the community,” he said.

Whalen appeared to be referring to a tour of micro businesses Neal recently took in Springfield, one featuring predominantly Latino business owners.

Neal was not shy about returning fire. The former Springfield mayor named numerous bills signed into law that he himself or the Ways and Means committee have had a hand in sculpting.

The Inflation Reduction Act, the Affordable Care Act and various pandemic relief bills received shout outs, as did funding for east-west rail, hospitals and more - all part of “billions” in grants, tax credits and earmarks directed to the area.

“Billions of dollars have come back to the people of Western and Central Massachusetts - there has not been a life in Central or Western Massachusetts that's not had a positive impact because of the efforts that I've made,” Neal said. “I've been here. I have fought Trump and I intend to continue to deliver for the people of Western and Central Massachusetts.”

Neal also rebutted attacks over accepting corporate dollars – describing his support from unions and funds he has raised for his own party.

He also claimed Whalen offers few specifics on policies as well as international matters such as conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. Whalen countered that he has – and that if Neal appeared at various candidate forums, he might hear them.

Regardless, both candidates shook hands after the debate.

22News / WWLP-TV/Nexstar

Beforehand, there was little bitterness, if any, between their supporters crowding the television station’s entrance.

Holding a Whalen sign Wednesday was Pamela Dirschka of Blandford, alongside her husband Paul.

Dirschka says she was there in a personal capacity – she also works with Blandford’s Democratic town committee and says she will support whoever wins the primary.

But, she adds, Whalen’s energy has been a positive.

“Anywhere Jeremy is, he's there to build community. He's meeting people that are in need… he's helping people that really are in a bad situation and he brings together a group of people to help him in that… especially young people, Jeremy is one that has really brought a lot of young people into this political race and I think that's so important for our country, to have young people involved.”

On the other side of the driveway, holding a Neal sign, was Bernard McClusky of Springfield. An Army veteran who served in Vietnam, McClusky says he’s supported Neal since he was mayor in the late-1980s.

That longevity means something, McClusky says, especially when Neal has supported him and other vets both in D.C. and western Mass.

“The one thing I wish more people knew about him is that he's really a wholesome gentleman - he's really easy to talk to… in his office in Washington. I've lobbied on Capitol Hill with the Black Veterans Braintrust for 31 years, so I'd be lobbying for veterans' issues, and we’d go right into his office … and he's always been a supporter of veterans. I'm a Vietnam vet - that's real important.”

This year’s primary is next Tuesday, Sept. 1. Whoever wins is slated to face independent challenger, Nadia Milleron. Another independent candidate, Anthony Celata, has also said he is running.

WAMC has not yet encountered any publicly-released polling data on the 1st district primary race. Neal’s most recent competitive primary race was in 2020, when he faced then-Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. Neal won by 17 percentage points.

Some audio for this story was provided by 22News/WWLP-TV