Mass. Congressman Neal to debate primary opponent Whalen

With a primary set for Sept. 1, Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal says he will, in fact, take part in a primary debate with Democratic opponent Jeromie Whalen.

In an announcement this week, Neal's campaign says WWLP-TV/22News will host the event on Aug. 26.

The news comes after months of both Whalen and independent challenger Nadia Milleron criticizing Neal's lack of participation in two community forums.

Neal previously told WAMC it would not make sense to take part in said forums, given his campaign learning at least two organizers involved in the forums had donated to or supported Whalen’s bid.

“I think that it was deceitful and we’re not going to participate in any forum that's organized by the opposition - I don't know anybody in public life that would submit to that,” the incumbent previously told WAMC. “We would certainly entertain invitations that would come from media outlets - that's for sure.”

One of the forums, slated for June 16, was canceled. Another is on tap for Aug. 11 at the 52 Sumner venue in Springfield. WAMC notes the aforementioned forum organizers had offered to step away from the event if it meant Neal's participation.

As of Wednesday, both Milleron and Whalen are expected to take part in the forum.