Belchertown schoolteacher Whalen to challenge Neal in 1st Mass. Congressional District next year

Jeromie Whalen is the latest Democrat to challenge Neal from the left as the well-funded and well-connected former Springfield mayor looks to continue his time in Washington that began in 1989.

“For over a decade, I've been a public school educator in Western Massachusetts, and I've loved every second of it," Whalen told WAMC. "I show up for my community. My students love me, my community loves me. I do a lot of volunteering work within my local communities, and I think that being embedded inside having those conversations with the people in your district, in your neighborhood, in your community, is what sets me apart from my opponent.”

After a 2024 national election that saw Republican gains across the board – including in deep blue Massachusetts – Whalen says that dismal polling for Democrats during President Donald Trump’s second term means it’s time for new leadership in the party.

“When you look at the destruction that we see from the Trump administration, you have to ask yourself how we got here, and who was at the helm that allowed this to transpire," said the candidate. "That was Richard Neal. It was Richard Neal for the first Trump administration, it was Richard Neal for the second Trump administration and all of the things that come with that. I would put Richard Neal directly responsible for the failure of leadership and the enabling of the absolute craziness that we see coming out of Washington now.”

Whalen underscored the significant age gap between himself and Neal, and expressed doubt that his opponent had the vigor to pose significant opposition to the Trump agenda.

“Richard Neal is 76 years old," he observed. "I am 38 years old. I'm literally half his age. What I am advocating for is a generational change that bridges the perspectives of younger generations but also respects the experience of those who came before us, who fought and protested in different eras.”

Neal has proven to be a force in Massachusetts politics over the decades, with little in the way of Republican challengers and a long track record of fending off fellow Democrats in primaries. Whalen says that despite his foe’s deep campaign war chest and accumulated seniority in Congress, Western Massachusetts needs change.

“Whenever I hear that Richard Neal has brought money into the district, I immediately remind people that we have just lost $47 million for public schools in Springfield," he told wAMC. "Whenever they ask about his power, I say, what power does he wield? And who does he wield it for? He is one of the top recipients, percentage wise, in all of Congress for corporate and PAC money. So, his interests and the power that he holds is not beholden to the constituents of District 1- It's actually to big banks, Big Pharma and everyone else that lines his pockets.”

Whalen says he will refuse corporate money in his effort to unseat Neal, and says expanding public education and healthcare and raising taxes on the wealthy are key components to his platform.

His campaign will hold its official launch in Belchertown at Arcpoint Brewing Company on Saturday.

In a statement provided to WAMC, the Neal campaign said the congressman is “fighting back against Donald Trump and Republicans’ reckless budget that slashes healthcare for working families to give tax breaks to the wealthy and add trillions to the deficit,” and that Neal “is laser-focused on holding Republicans accountable and taking back the House in 2026.”

The Neal campaign did not respond to a question about whether or not the congressman plans to hold a town hall with Berkshire County constituents before the election, which he has not done since 2017.

The 2026 Democratic primary is set for November 3rd.