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Third ex-staffer at Pittsfield girls school indicted in sexual assault probe

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published August 20, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
The Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Another former teacher at a Pittsfield, Massachusetts girls’ school at the center of a sexual abuse scandal has been indicted on criminal charges.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office says Matthew Johnson, a 70-year-old former science teacher, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of assault with intent to rape, and two counts of indecent assault and battery over the age of 14.

Johnson is the third person charged in the criminal investigation at the private institution.

Former teacher Matthew Rutledge has been charged with three counts of rape. Former head of school Jeannie Norris recently pleaded not guilty to a single count of reckless endangerment of a child.
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