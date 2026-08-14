Former Miss Hall's head of school to be arraigned Monday on reckless engagement charge

Last month, Jeannie Norris, who was the head of Miss Hall's School from 1996 to 2012 , was indicted by a grand jury for her role in alleged sexual abuse of students by staff. Former teacher Matthew Rutledge is facing rape charges in Berkshire Superior Court stemming from accusations that he groomed and abused young women in his care during his decades-long tenure at the school. He has pleaded not guilty. Independent investigations, including by WAMC and one commissioned by Miss Hall's, corroborated accounts that Norris allegedly quashed efforts to call out the misconduct. Her arraignment in Berkshire Superior Court - in which she will appear remotely over Zoom - is set for 2 p.m.