Milleron to mount second bid for 1st Mass. Congressional seat

As in her first foray into politics, Milleron says her campaign is about the business-as-usual in Washington that she says is dominated by corporate influence and a stagnant two-party system. This time, she’s working with the Independent Candidates Network as part of a broader, nationwide effort to change the status quo of the Democratic-Republican axis.

“There's over 30 of us running people that are not in a party, and we are coming from all different political backgrounds," Milleron explained. "Some are conservative, liberal, libertarian, every different kind, and we are coordinating to defend democracy itself. So, if five of us get elected — and it is possible for between five and 15 of us to get elected — then we can deny a majority to the Republicans and Democrats, and we can together push to change the rules of the House to improve our democratic process.”

Milleron’s daughter died in a 2019 plane crash, prompting her to sue Boeing and campaign for a federal investigation into the airline company over safety issues and criminal conduct. She garnered over 37% of the vote in her 2024 run against Neal. The incumbent faces a challenge in his party primary from progressive candidate Jeromie Whalen. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.