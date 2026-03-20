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Midday Magazine

Milleron: Campaign for Massachusetts 1st District part of nationwide effort to topple two-party system

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 20, 2026 at 11:43 AM EDT

In 2024, independent Congressional candidate Nadia Milleron of Sheffield, Massachusetts, won over 37% of the vote in her campaign to unseat Democrat Richard Neal in the state’s 1st District. This year, the niece of activist and presidential candidate Ralph Nader is mounting another bid – this time as a member of the Independent Candidates Network, a nationwide coalition of unaffiliated hopefuls looking to disrupt a two-party system it describes as stagnant and beholden to corporate money. Milleron is driven in part by the loss of her daughter in a 2019 plane crash that spurred her to call for a federal probe into Boeing over safety concerns and criminal conduct. She went as far as suing the company over a charge of wrongful death. Milleron recently spoke about the campaign with WAMC.
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News Nadia MilleronCongressman Richard NealMassachusetts 1st Congressional District
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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