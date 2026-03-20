Milleron: Campaign for Massachusetts 1st District part of nationwide effort to topple two-party system

In 2024, independent Congressional candidate Nadia Milleron of Sheffield, Massachusetts, won over 37% of the vote in her campaign to unseat Democrat Richard Neal in the state’s 1st District. This year, the niece of activist and presidential candidate Ralph Nader is mounting another bid – this time as a member of the Independent Candidates Network, a nationwide coalition of unaffiliated hopefuls looking to disrupt a two-party system it describes as stagnant and beholden to corporate money. Milleron is driven in part by the loss of her daughter in a 2019 plane crash that spurred her to call for a federal probe into Boeing over safety concerns and criminal conduct. She went as far as suing the company over a charge of wrongful death. Milleron recently spoke about the campaign with WAMC.