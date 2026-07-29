Here are the blueprints for turning Morningside into new Pittsfield Police HQ

On July 21, the Eagle published a $937.50 invoice from Barry Architects to the city of Pittsfield dated March 2 for work on plans to convert 100 Burbank Street - the address of Morningside Elementary School - to a new police department facility. The document revealed Pittsfield's intentions for the building preceded public discussion of shuttering the school, which began weeks later.

For half a century, Morningside served one of the poorest, most racially diverse, and highest-need neighborhoods in Berkshire County, a community that continues to deal with ramifications of being situated near one of the region's most polluted industrial sites. Despite pleas from residents to keep the school open, the city school committee unanimously voted to close the school in April, citing issues including student performance and the building's limitations. The final day of class for Morningside came in June, with its student body dispersed to other Pittsfield schools. That same month, City Councilor Cameron Cunningham put forward a proposal calling for the city to convert the space into a new police headquarters.

Upgrading the current facility at 39 Allen Street has long been a goal for Pittsfield leaders. The largest police department in Berkshire County is housed in a cramped, decrepit brick structure that opened in the 1930s. Issues with the site include a lack of parking for the department's fleet of vehicles, inability to meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and basic design choices that leaders say do not reflect the needs of contemporary law enforcement.

While no decisions have officially been made about what to do with Morningside, public records show Mayor Peter Marchetti's administration has given the police department plan significant thought. Public records show blueprints for what the currently shuttered school building could look like should it become the new headquarters of the Pittsfield PD. Those designs by Pittsfield firm Barry Architects are dated Feb. 25.

As reported by the Eagle, city Finance Director Matthew Kerwood took responsibility to putting out the ask, which Marchetti denied authorizing. Superintendent Latifah Phillips and Kerwood both claimed that the preliminary design work had not impacted the school committee's push to close Morningside.

Mayor Marchetti offered the following statement to WAMC:

"As a municipality, we consistently assess every city asset including city buildings, parks, vehicles, equipment and more. For example, we have been actively working on identifying the potential reuse of the former Hibbard School, Old Town Hall, and the Springside House. We will also review the potential reuse of the Conte Community School once it is merged into the new school being planned for the Crosby Elementary school site.

The plan for the Morningside building that was obtained by the city’s Finance Director was not presented to the mayor in a formal meeting. There was an informal discussion that took place after the plan was obtained. The plan does not constitute a final proposal by any means as we are still in the initial concept phase. The mayor is committed to his promise to engage with the public in the potential reuse of Morningside through community conversations. The next step of this process will entail a feasibility study of the building which will require a funding authorization by the City Council."

Director Kerwood offered the following statement to WAMC:

"While I made the decision to request this initial plan layout, it is important to state that this work is still in the initial phase of this concept. Several steps are required before we could move towards any final project plan."

