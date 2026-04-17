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Per permit problems, Pittsfield power plant penalized

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 17, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT
The Pittsfield Generating Company's facility at 235 Merrill Road.
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The Pittsfield Generating Company's facility at 235 Merrill Road.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has penalized a Pittsfield power plant for violating air permits.

MassDEP has issued a $21,500 penalty to Pittsfield Generating Company for exceeding the emission limits of its operating permit for a facility at 235 Merrill Road. In mandatory reports, the company violated its hourly nitrogen oxide emission limit twice in July, as well as its hourly ammonia emission limit in December.

In a statement, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office Michael Gorski said “rigorous compliance with state air regulations requires constant and careful diligence. Significant penalties are imposed to hold parties accountable and deter future noncompliance.”

Per the agency, the company has begun corrective efforts and has agreed to pay the fine and implement new trainings.
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News Massachusetts Department of Environmental ProtectionpittsfieldMassDEP
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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