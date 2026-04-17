Per permit problems, Pittsfield power plant penalized

MassDEP has issued a $21,500 penalty to Pittsfield Generating Company for exceeding the emission limits of its operating permit for a facility at 235 Merrill Road. In mandatory reports, the company violated its hourly nitrogen oxide emission limit twice in July, as well as its hourly ammonia emission limit in December.

In a statement, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office Michael Gorski said “rigorous compliance with state air regulations requires constant and careful diligence. Significant penalties are imposed to hold parties accountable and deter future noncompliance.”

Per the agency, the company has begun corrective efforts and has agreed to pay the fine and implement new trainings.