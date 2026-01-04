Schenectady mayoral hopeful sheds line on the city's homeless population with social media stint

With temperatures expected to be in the mid to low teens in Schenectady Saturday night, one man is planning to spend the night outside of City Hall to bring attention to the city’s unhoused population.

Orlondo Otis Hundley is a 28-year-old Schenectady resident preparing to run for mayor in 2027.

He says the city’s homeless population seems to be growing.

Otis Hundley uses Instagram and Tiktok to spread his ideas for the city, using humor to connect. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Otis Hundley Friday about what he hopes his viewers take from the overnight stay.