Schenectady mayoral hopeful sheds line on the city's homeless population with social media stint

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 3, 2026 at 11:50 AM EST
Orlondo Otis Hundley II
Orlondo Otis Hundley II

With temperatures expected to be in the mid to low teens in Schenectady Saturday night, one man is planning to spend the night outside of City Hall to bring attention to the city’s unhoused population.

Orlondo Otis Hundley is a 28-year-old Schenectady resident preparing to run for mayor in 2027.

He says the city’s homeless population seems to be growing.

Otis Hundley uses Instagram and Tiktok to spread his ideas for the city, using humor to connect. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Otis Hundley Friday about what he hopes his viewers take from the overnight stay.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
