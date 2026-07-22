Amid lawsuit, Mass. state agency choosing new courthouse location aims to be more transparent

The Massachusetts state agency picking a spot for the new Springfield Regional Justice Center is seeking to be more transparent amid a lawsuit.

The developer chosen for the 40-year contract with the state is being sued by two competitors alleging the state's selection process was riddled with conflicts of interest.

Developers USPB JV and Springfield Tower Square filed the suit soon after the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance selected The Liberty Junction Group's pitch to build a courthouse on Liberty Street, near Union Station.

This week, the state agency released documents detailing each of the bids they considered and their own evaluation process. The agency said the winning bid offered the lowest lease costs and scored high in a selection committee evaluation.

A hearing for both developers' lawsuit is slated for Aug. 11.

