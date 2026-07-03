Pittsfield will get a fireworks display for July 4 – a few days after the holiday

News that Berkshire County’s largest community wouldn’t put on its yearly Independence Day fireworks display – traditionally held at the historic baseball field Wahconah Park – prompted outcry on social media last month. Mayor Peter Marchetti’s explanation that the city couldn’t secure a vendor for the country’s 250th birthday celebration did little to assuage local frustration. On Thursday, Pittsfield announced that it would hold a belated fireworks show for the holiday on the night of July 8 “in the area” of the park, which is currently inaccessible due to ongoing construction after its grandstand was declared unfit for occupancy in 2022. Marchetti cited the support of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank and car dealership owner George Haddad as crucial to locking in a licensed vendor who became available after a cancelation in another state. The rain date is set for July 9, if necessary.