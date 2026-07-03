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Pittsfield will get a fireworks display for July 4 – a few days after the holiday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

While the city of Pittsfield won’t be getting a fireworks show on July 4, a make-up date has been set for the following week.

News that Berkshire County’s largest community wouldn’t put on its yearly Independence Day fireworks display – traditionally held at the historic baseball field Wahconah Park – prompted outcry on social media last month. Mayor Peter Marchetti’s explanation that the city couldn’t secure a vendor for the country’s 250th birthday celebration did little to assuage local frustration. On Thursday, Pittsfield announced that it would hold a belated fireworks show for the holiday on the night of July 8 “in the area” of the park, which is currently inaccessible due to ongoing construction after its grandstand was declared unfit for occupancy in 2022. Marchetti cited the support of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank and car dealership owner George Haddad as crucial to locking in a licensed vendor who became available after a cancelation in another state. The rain date is set for July 9, if necessary.
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News pittsfieldfireworks4th of Julywahconah park
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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