Family announces missing Albany County boy found dead

Harbe Nagi, a 7-year-old who went missing Sunday, has been found dead, his family announced Tuesday morning.

“We are devastated to share that he has been found deceased,” Harbe’s uncle, Adam Alharbi, said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to everyone who helped in the search.”

Harbe's death is still under investigation, the Menands Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

"Additional information will be released as it becomes available and as appropriate," the department wrote in its statement. "The Menands Police Department extends its condolences to Harbe’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss."

Harbe, who had autism and was nonverbal, was visiting a home on Park Drive with his mother on Sunday afternoon when he ran away, according to his uncle, Adam Alharbi. He was last seen about 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

“Usually, at her house, she [Harbe’s mother] knows how to keep things shut and keep him away from the door,” Alharbi said Monday. “But here, unfortunately, he was able to escape.”

Law enforcement and dozens of volunteers assisted in the search. Alharbi told WAMC Monday that the family was “very, very grateful” for the community members who helped search for Harbe.

Park Drive in Menands will be closed between Wards Lane and Mountain View, Menands police said.

This is a developing story.