Lawsuit filed following abuse allegations at the Plattsburgh YMCA daycare

A lawsuit has been filed against the Plattsburgh YMCA following allegations of abuse at its Bight Beginnings daycare center.

On March 12, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services suspended the license and shut down the Plattsburgh YMCA daycare citing multiple abuse violations and failure of staff to report any suspected incidents of maltreatment. This week, the parents of a 2-year-old filed a lawsuit against the Plattsburgh YMCA alleging abuse, gross negligence, and failure to report child abuse. The alleged mistreatment by then-employee Dillon Bronson was captured on video and shows he grabbed children’s legs and ankles and “violently whipped the children up and then down onto their sleeping cots.” A State Police report cited in the lawsuit notes that all 10 children under Bronson’s care were similarly abused.

The YMCA Board issued a statement saying it continues “to be heartbroken for the children, families, and broader community impacted by these events.” The board says it is reviewing the lawsuit and states that because the incidents continue to be under criminal investigation and subject to litigation the YMCA cannot make any additional comments.

The plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial and are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.