Plattsburgh YMCA Board fires several employees in the wake of physical abuse allegations at its daycare

The Plattsburgh YMCA Board of Directors has fired its Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Operating Officer, and the director of the Y’s child care center. Its lead teacher is on leave pending the investigation. The move comes a week after an investigation began into allegations of physical abuse and inappropriate discipline at the Y’s Bright Beginnings Childcare Center. The person directly involved was fired after the initial allegation was made. The child care center remains closed

An investigation by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services and local law enforcement is ongoing. The preliminary investigation has found additional licensing violations, including failure to timely report abuse.

