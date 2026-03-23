Plattsburgh YMCA appoints interim executive director

The Plattsburgh YMCA has named an interim CEO as the investigation into allegations of physical abuse at its child care center continues.

Earlier this month the YMCA’s child care center abruptly closed following an investigation by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services into allegations of physical abuse and inappropriate discipline by a now-former employee.

Last week the Plattsburgh YMCA Board announced it had also fired its Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Operating Officer, and the director of the child care center.

On Monday the board announced the appointment of Jeffrey L. Collen as interim chief executive officer. He was recommended by the YMCA of the U.S. for his extensive experience guiding other Y’s across the country in operational restructuring and rebuilding community trust.

The day care center remains closed.

