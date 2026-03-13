Plattsburgh YMCA day care program suspended after state investigation

Parents sending their children to the YMCA Bright Beginnings in Plattsburgh say they are now scrambling to find day care. It comes after a state agency suspended the facility’s license.

The closure reportedly occurred Thursday and leaves nearly 100 parents looking for new child care options. A March 11 inspection report by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services shows the facility’s license has been suspended and cites multiple violations like corporal punishment and failure of staff to immediately report any suspected incidents of maltreatment. A similar report was issued on March 9.

Numerous people on social media said they have been affected and are asking for child care references.

The Plattsburgh YMCA Board issued a statement Friday afternoon saying they are “deeply saddened and disturbed to learn of allegations of physical abuse and inappropriate discipline by a now-former employee.” The YMCA will be closed until further notice and the board has “placed certain members of Y leadership on administrative leave while this is investigated by OCFS and law enforcement police.”

The state Office of Children and Family Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

