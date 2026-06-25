Sodhi on verge of victory in Albany County judge Democratic primary

Tina Sodhi appears poised to win a close three-way Democratic primary race for Albany County Court judge. While absentee ballots are still being counted, the latest numbers show Sodhi narrowly leading her opponents.

Sodhi says she will wait until all absentee ballots are counted to claim victory, but on social media, Joe Meany, who sits in second place, said he called Sodhi to congratulate her on being the newest county court judge-elect.

Sodhi has nearly 20 years of experience as a public servant and in the courtroom. She ran on bringing a deep commitment to justice to the Albany County courts.

The latest Albany County Board of Elections results show Sodhi with nearly 35% of the votes. Meany follows closely with 33.8%, and John Czajka sits at 31.1%. All ballots postmarked before June 23 can be counted, a process that can still take a few more days.

On primary day, Sodhi said she expected the race between attorneys, who all have public defender experience, to be close.

"My reaction is the same, it has been the whole entire night," Sodhi said. "I am grateful, but it's still not over, so I won't know until it's official."