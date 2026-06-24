Albany County judge Democratic primary too close to call

A three-way race for Albany County judge remains too close to call.

Unofficial results, as of just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, showed Tina Sodhi leading, with 34.7% of the vote. Joe Meany sat in a close second with 33.92%, and John Czajka trailed with 31.12%.

Sodhi said she expected the race between attorneys, all of whom have public defender experience, to be close. She said she anticipates a "waiting game."

"My reaction is the same as it has been the whole night," she said. "I am grateful, but it's still not over, so I won't know until it is official."