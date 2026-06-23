Rogerson wins Democratic primary in NY Senate District 44

An attorney and immigration law expert has defeated a Stillwater village trustee in the Democratic primary in state Senate District 44.

Sarah Rogerson, founding director of the Immigration Law Clinic at Albany Law School and a former Niskayuna School Board member, will now face incumbent state Sen. Jim Tedisco in November in the district that includes all of Saratoga County and a portion of Schenectady County.

According to unofficial results Tuesday, Rogerson captured roughly two-thirds of the votes in the primary against Patrick Nelson, a progressive who ran for state Senate unsuccessfully in 2020 in the former 43rd District against Republican Daphne Jordan.

Rogerson, also a progressive, has appeared as a WAMC Roundtable panelist.