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Rogerson wins Democratic primary in NY Senate District 44

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:55 PM EDT
Sarah Rogerson is the second Democrat to publicly launch her campaign for the 44th district seat, hoping to unseat state senator Jim Tedisco
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
/
WAMC
Democrat Sarah Rogerson will seek to unseat state Sen. Jim Tedisco in November.

An attorney and immigration law expert has defeated a Stillwater village trustee in the Democratic primary in state Senate District 44.

Sarah Rogerson, founding director of the Immigration Law Clinic at Albany Law School and a former Niskayuna School Board member, will now face incumbent state Sen. Jim Tedisco in November in the district that includes all of Saratoga County and a portion of Schenectady County.

According to unofficial results Tuesday, Rogerson captured roughly two-thirds of the votes in the primary against Patrick Nelson, a progressive who ran for state Senate unsuccessfully in 2020 in the former 43rd District against Republican Daphne Jordan.

Rogerson, also a progressive, has appeared as a WAMC Roundtable panelist.
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News primary electionprimary resultsNew York State primary electionSarah Rogerson
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