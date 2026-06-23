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Oberacker will face Riley in NY-19 after Republican primary win

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:24 PM EDT
New York State Sen. Peter Oberacker launches his campaign for Congress in the 19th District on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.
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WAMC
New York State Sen. Peter Oberacker launches his campaign for Congress in the 19th District on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

New York State Sen. Peter Oberacker will challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Riley in the 19th Congressional District this fall.

Oberacker won Tuesday's Republican primary against political newcomer Alexander Portelli.

In the Republican race to succeed Oberacker in the 51st state Senate District, State Assemblyman Chris Tague was ahead of businessman Terry Bernardo by a slim margin Tuesday night.

In the Democratic primary for Tague's 102nd Assembly District seat, Janet Tweed came out ahead in a three-way race against Mary Finneran and Thomas Boomhower.

Tweed will face Republican Marc Molinaro in November, as the former New York Congressman seeks to return to the state Assembly.
Tags
News primary resultsNew York State primary electionNY-19Josh RileyChris TagueJanet Tweedpeter oberacker
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