Oberacker will face Riley in NY-19 after Republican primary win

New York State Sen. Peter Oberacker will challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Riley in the 19th Congressional District this fall.

Oberacker won Tuesday's Republican primary against political newcomer Alexander Portelli.

In the Republican race to succeed Oberacker in the 51st state Senate District, State Assemblyman Chris Tague was ahead of businessman Terry Bernardo by a slim margin Tuesday night.

In the Democratic primary for Tague's 102nd Assembly District seat, Janet Tweed came out ahead in a three-way race against Mary Finneran and Thomas Boomhower.

Tweed will face Republican Marc Molinaro in November, as the former New York Congressman seeks to return to the state Assembly.