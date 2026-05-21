Adirondack hiker survey planned this summer

Protect the Adirondacks will conduct a hiker survey this summer.

The survey begins Friday and is designed to gather information about who is using the Forest Preserve, what expectations people have, how they prepared for a hike in the Adirondacks and thoughts about their experience.

SUNY Plattsburgh Environmental Science Professor Dr. Curt Gervich will coordinate the survey. He says “Much of the prior focus of survey work related to hiking in the Forest Preserve has addressed questions of crowding, ecological impacts, and visitor use. This survey focuses on the experience of hiking (and) When paired with other survey work it will provide a powerful new data set to inform management of public lands in the Adirondacks.”

The online survey will run through Columbus Day weekend in October.

