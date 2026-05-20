Vermont Senate votes to repeal Clean Heat Standard

The Vermont Senate has voted to repeal the state’s Clean Heat Standard. As WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports, advocates aren’t all that surprised.

In 2023, the Democrat-controlled Legislature overrode a veto by Republican Gov. Phil Scott to pass the Affordable Heat Act. It charged the Public Utility Commission with creating a Clean Heat Standard. According to the Department of Public Service, “the Clean Heat Standard is intended to be the mechanism that facilitates thermal sector greenhouse gas emissions reductions as defined in the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2020.”

During debate Tuesday over a proposal to repeal the Clean Heat Standard, Chittenden-Southeast Senator Thomas Chittenden, a Democrat, said the repeal would address constituent concerns.

“With the Global Warming Solutions Act, where we could be sued, there is concern that if this is on the books then a judge could decide that we failed to meet those conditions and that we could then turn on the Clean Heat Act. And that is a real concern I’ve heard out in the communities. So I do think that this is the right thing to do. It was proven for it to be problematic, to be costly and that there are alternative methods.”

Conservation Law Foundation Vermont Interim Vice President Jennifer Rushlow said the repeal is disappointing but added that the Clean Heat Standard was not moving forward anyway.

“The official demise of the Clean Heat Standard should invigorate us to try again and keep trying until we get it right in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the heat sector, from the transportation sector, from the agriculture sector and all the rest.”

Vermont Public Interest Research Group Climate and Energy Program Director Ben Edgerly Walsh wasn’t surprised with the vote to repeal given that he says there’s been no progress on the standard.

“It’s a travesty that we keep on missing opportunities to help Vermonters reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. The Clean Heat Standard was one potential way to do that, but ultimately that goal of helping Vermonters reduce, not just climate pollution but their energy bills, is what we’re aiming at and we’re going to keep on working on that.”

The repeal of the Clean Heat Standard is part of the Greenhouse Gas Reporting bill, which would also create a fuel registry to track how fuel is being purchased and used in Vermont.

Energy consultant Matt Cota represents Vermont fuel dealers and is a member of the Public Utility Commission’s Clean Heat Technical Advisory Group. He said the vote to repeal the Clean Heat Standard was mostly symbolic, and he’s more concerned about the fuel registry provision.

“A fuel registry includes counting every gallon of gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil and propane sold in the state as the foundation for creating a program to cap the amount of fossil fuels that can be sold in the state in order to encourage people to use less. One step forward, two steps back. While the Clean heat Standard was recognized by a majority in the state Senate yesterday as being a bad energy policy and a bad economic policy they also creating a pathway for creating a similar type program not just for heating fuels but for gasoline and diesel fuel as well.”

During floor debate, Chittenden-Southeast Democrat Kesha Ram Hinsdale said the state needs good data on fossil fuel usage.

“We should want to collect important data to know how to save Vermonters money and make sure that Vermonters do get the message that the Clean Heat Standard is no longer a specter in people’s lives. I feel it is the right thing to do to both fully repeal the Clean Heat Standard and make sure we are collecting good data.”

Cota says the data legislators are seeking is already available.

“What they’re implying is that they’re getting good data through this law and the reality is they are not. They’re getting different data. If the question is how many gallons do we sell in Vermont we have that data right now. It’s collected on the 25th of the month and published for free on the Tax Department’s website.”

The Senate passed the measure on an 17 to 13 vote. The House Energy Committee is now reviewing it, but it is uncertain whether the full chamber will take it up before adjournment.

