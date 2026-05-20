NYS Board of Regents approves ACPHS, Russell Sage merger

The New York State Board of Regents has approved the merger of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and Russell Sage College.

The merger next requires approval from the U.S. Department of Education, which Russell Sage President Matthew Shaftel says is expected by summer 2027.

ACPHS President Toyin Tofade will step down from her role in June, while Shaftel will serve as interim president as the merger is finalized.

Shaftel says the combined institutions will provide students with more interdisciplinary opportunities across health sciences, business, and the arts.

“This merger is 100% about students in our community," he said. "How can we better serve students? How can we better serve our community? How can we create the cross-disciplinary engagements that will help us to solve society's persistent problems?”

The merger is expected to be complete by fall 2027.