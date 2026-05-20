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NYS Board of Regents approves ACPHS, Russell Sage merger

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Maryam Ahmad
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:05 PM EDT
The mascots of Russell Sage College, left, and the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences check off the next step on the list for the two institutions' merger, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, on Russell Sage's Albany campus.
Maryam Ahmad
/
WAMC
The mascots of Russell Sage College, left, and the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences check off the next step on the list for the two institutions' merger, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, on Russell Sage's Albany campus.

The New York State Board of Regents has approved the merger of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and Russell Sage College.

The merger next requires approval from the U.S. Department of Education, which Russell Sage President Matthew Shaftel says is expected by summer 2027.

ACPHS President Toyin Tofade will step down from her role in June, while Shaftel will serve as interim president as the merger is finalized.

Shaftel says the combined institutions will provide students with more interdisciplinary opportunities across health sciences, business, and the arts.

“This merger is 100% about students in our community," he said. "How can we better serve students? How can we better serve our community? How can we create the cross-disciplinary engagements that will help us to solve society's persistent problems?”

The merger is expected to be complete by fall 2027.
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News School MergersRussell Sage CollegeAlbany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Maryam Ahmad
Maryam Ahmad is a journalist based in Cohoes. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in Political Science in 2024, and graduated from Shaker High School in 2020. Maryam writes about pop culture and politics, and has been published in outlets including The Polis Project, Nerdist, and JoySauce.
See stories by Maryam Ahmad
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