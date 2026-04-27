ACPHS president to step down in June amid Russell Sage merger

The president of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will leave her role at the end of June.

Toyin Tofade will step down amid a merger between the college of pharmacy and Russell Sage. According to a joint announcement issued Friday, Russell Sage President Matthew Shaftel will serve as president of the combined institution. Pending regulatory approval, it will be called Russell Sage University. It’s slated to welcome students in the fall of 2027.

Tofade has served as the college of pharmacy’s president since July 2022. Her initiatives have included overseeing the introduction of the college’s online portfolio, as well as helping to lead the merger with Russell Sage.

Ahead of final approval, Shaftel and Russell Sage Provost Theresa Hand will lead both institutions in an interim capacity.

While leadership will be shared, the announcements says the colleges will maintain some independence, including setting their own tuition for the 2026-2027 academic year.