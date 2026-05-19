Teen sentenced in connection with 2025 Holyoke Mall shooting

Authorities say the juvenile accused of firing a gun while in the Holyoke Mall last year has been sentenced.

According to the Hampden District Attorney's Office, the "juvenile male," who was shot by police last July, was sentenced late-last week - his name still withheld due to his age.



It was Friday, July 25, 2025, when the DA's office said police first encountered the teenager while responding to a shoplifting incident.

Authorities alleged that during the confrontation outside of a bowling alley and arcade, the juvenile took out a gun and "discharged a round in the direction of the officers," which, in turn, led to an officer shooting him "in the leg."



The suspect, reportedly a 17-year-old from Springfield, later recovered and was arraigned virtually.



The DA's office says he has since received "concurrent state prison sentences of two and a half years to three years" over a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and another for possessing a firearm without a serial number.



He was also sentenced to probation through July 2032 for two counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm.