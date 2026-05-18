Burlington mayor releases proposed budget

Burlington’s mayor has outlined what she says is a balanced 2027 budget that closes an $11 million gap.

The mayor of Burlington is required to submit a proposed balanced budget to the City Council by June 15.

Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak released her spending plan last week saying it retains core services while reducing operating expenses.

“This budget represents one of the most significant financial and operational undertakings my administration has faced to date. When we began this year’s budget process, we were facing an estimated $11 million budget gap. This is the third year of a structural budget gap that I have worked to narrow by reducing our reliance on one-time funds and restructuring our budget to be more sustainable and fiscally responsible. This chronic gap cannot be solved though in one cycle or even three budget cycles.”

Mulvaney-Stanak said she is presenting a balanced and fiscally responsible budget for the City Council to consider.

“Not only is it balanced, it also closes that structural budget gap while protecting core services. And we did this without any layoffs of any current city employees. And we did it by making thoughtful strategic decisions, eliminating or holding open vacant positions where necessary, scrutinizing every department, every single budget line and every long-term obligation. I really want to emphasize that this budget is not an austerity budget.”

The mayor said Burlington’s department heads were critical partners in developing the budget.

Chief Administrative Officer Katherine Schad detailed the $112 million general fund plan, up from 2026’s budget of $107 million.

“The priorities in building this year’s budget are really the same for this current year’s budget: affordability, equity and sustainability. Seventy percent of the voters did approve an increase to the property tax specifically for police and fire. There are no additional increases to property taxes in this budget.”

The proposed budget includes cuts of about $11 million without impacting city services. But 27 city positions are impacted by the proposed budget. Thirteen unfilled jobs will be eliminated and the remainder will remain open through the fiscal year.

In an interview with Seven Days reporter Aaron Calvin, City Council President Ben Traverse, a Democrat, said without “more severe cuts — and likely layoffs — the city will again face a major budget gap next year.”

Department of Public Works Director Chapin Spencer says the budget process has been an all-in solidarity approach. BPW now plans to contract for recycling pickup and has restructured internal operations.

“I appreciate the administration’s effort to start earlier this year which enabled us the time and space to look at innovative structural approaches to improving how we do business while being lighter on the general fund.”

The City Council in 2020 reduced the number of sworn police officers. In 2021 it increased the cap after losing 30 officers and hearing public complaints about safety in the city. Interim Police Chief Shawn Burke noted the department is still struggling with its sworn officer headcount.

“This budget provides sufficient funding for us to hire ten officers potentially in FY27. And then on the capital side it provides for investments in police headquarters. It also provides for 5 much needed police cruisers. We have some cruisers that have been in service for 5 to 7 years and they are far past their service life.”

Community & Economic Development Office Director Kara Alnasrawi says while it was a difficult budget process, the solidarity approach between departments resulted in a budget that will enhance the city’s economy.

“Which, of course, will ultimately result in more revenue for the city. While we went through painful budget cuts, we also retained vision for our future and we retained investments for our community.”

The city’s fiscal year begins on July 1, and the city’s charter requires that the City Council approve a budget by June 30.

