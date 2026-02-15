Burlington mayor and union leaders ask voters to pass tax increase

Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak and public safety union leaders asked voters to approve a tax increase on Town Meeting Day.

A question on the Burlington, Vermont, ballot asks city voters to approve a 5-cent increase in the Police and Fire Tax. Revenues from the increase would fund staffing and operational costs at the Police and Fire departments. Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak, a Progressive, says it is a core component to help fill an estimated $10 million to $12 million budget gap, and the tax helps ensure there is a revenue source for public safety departments.

“The 5-cent increase to the Police and Fire Tax will raise $3 million. This will pay for increases that we are obligated to pay for employee salaries and benefits.”

Town Meeting Day is March 3rd.

