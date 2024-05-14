Burlington’s projected budget gap closed

Burlington, Vermont’s new mayor and the city’s chief administrative officer say they have closed a projected $13 million budget gap.

On April 24th, Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, who was sworn in on April 1st, announced the fiscal year 2025 budget had a nearly $13 million, rather than the expected $9 million, budget gap.

On Tuesday the mayor said that the gap had been closed. It was accomplished, according to the mayor’s office, by implementing modest increases in taxes, keeping positions vacant and increasing fees for some programs. Mayor Mulvaney-Stanek presented the adjustments to city councilors during a Board of Finance meeting Monday evening.

“This gets us on the road towards affordability, gets us on the road to sustainability and starts the conversation about right-sizing the city’s budget and we have a lot more work to do.”

The Burlington city charter requires that the mayor submit a budget to the city council by June 15th and the council then has until June 30th to approve it.

