The Great Barrington Farmers Market returns Saturday

General Manager Dennis Iodice says, beyond direct access to local farmers’ fresh produce and hot prepared meals, the market is about music, fun, and community.

“The market is a third space here in South County," he told WAMC. "Really, it's a place to come and gather. There's no obligation to buy anything. We have a lot of kids activities that we're working on, there's a kids tent that we're putting together. Some of our sponsors, like Tom's Toys and JWS Arts will be doing kids tents. We have people from Western Mass Gardening Association who are there to answer questions for you about your gardens, what to do, what not to do- Lots of community activities happening.”

Berkshire residents using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see them matched up to $30 a week at the market - meaning that $30 becomes $60.

The first market begins Saturday at 9 a.m.