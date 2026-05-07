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The Great Barrington Farmers Market returns Saturday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 7, 2026 at 3:22 PM EDT
A local sausage purchased by a WAMC reporter at a 2023 Great Barrington's Farmers Market.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A local sausage purchased by a WAMC reporter at a 2023 Great Barrington's Farmers Market.

The Great Barrington Farmers Market – a longstanding fixture of the Massachusetts community’s downtown – is kicking off its 36th season this weekend.

General Manager Dennis Iodice says, beyond direct access to local farmers’ fresh produce and hot prepared meals, the market is about music, fun, and community.

“The market is a third space here in South County," he told WAMC. "Really, it's a place to come and gather. There's no obligation to buy anything. We have a lot of kids activities that we're working on, there's a kids tent that we're putting together. Some of our sponsors, like Tom's Toys and JWS Arts will be doing kids tents. We have people from Western Mass Gardening Association who are there to answer questions for you about your gardens, what to do, what not to do- Lots of community activities happening.”

Berkshire residents using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see them matched up to $30 a week at the market - meaning that $30 becomes $60.

The first market begins Saturday at 9 a.m.
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News farmers marketsfarmers marketGreat Barringtondowntown Great Barrington
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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