Berkshire NAACP: police killing in Hinsdale reflects inexcusable overuse of power, poor judgment

The police killing of Biagio Kauvil in January was the second fatal shooting of a young man of color during a mental health crisis by Berkshire law enforcement in the last four years. Dennis Powell, president of the local NAACP branch, says neither Kauvil nor Miguel Estrella needed to die, and the county has continually failed to offer trainings and resources that could have saved their lives.

Speaking with WAMC, Powell laid out the NAACP’s demands and explained his dismay at the determination Kauvil’s killing was lawful.

POWELL: My immediate reaction was, another life gone that did not have to happen. And I was really just furious. I just couldn't understand the reasoning behind the action that was taken. Had they allowed Biagio to just stay in his room, there was no harm to himself, no harm to anyone else, and waited until there was a professional counselor to come and talk with him- Clearly he was not interested in harming himself or anyone else, and clearly he had some fear of the police for whatever reason. And the fact that the police department had the warnings from the FBI and all of that, I just didn't understand why they had to break into the room. And then when I heard that the video showed when they broke in, him with his hands up, not him pointing the gun at anybody- So clearly, he never intended to hurt anybody. And again, it's just an overuse of power and poor judgment that is inexcusable.

WAMC: Four years ago, we talked a lot about the police killing of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, another young man of color who was in a mental health crisis and asking for help, and ultimately was shot to death by police. When you think about the four years that have elapsed since that last tragedy, what are your thoughts on what this instance with Mr. Kauvil means for the broader Berkshire experience with young people of color and the police?

The training has not occurred. Nothing was gained from that incident, which, again, did not have to happen. There was so many ways that they could have prevented that. I hate to say it, but I just feel that once again, unfortunately, if you are of color, that is the threat. Whether you have a weapon or not, your weapon is the melanin in your skin. And I don't know how this is going to change. I mean, when we look at what's going on now, the recent decision of the Supreme Court with regards to voting rights, I heard this morning on NPR this woman that was talking how about she was eight years old when she walked across the Pettus Bridge, and the people who on that Bloody Sunday who sacrificed to get where we are, and now here we are in 2026 taking away those rights. So I don't know, Josh. We have a lot of work to do in this country.

What changes do you still think need to happen in Berkshire County that the Berkshire NAACP is advocating for now, in 2026?

We really need to have some serious training. There has to be money allocated for mental health counselors to be available when certain calls come in. We need people that are trained to de-escalate situations, and that just hasn't happened. I know myself, I would not call the police.

What were your thoughts on District Attorney Timothy Shugrue's findings that ultimately, the shooting and ultimate killing of Biagio Kauvil was technically lawful?

Oh, I thought that was awful, and I'll tell you why. How can it be lawful when you created the situation? You create the situation, and then you claim you're fearful for your life. Had they not broke down that door, he would still be alive today. So, in breaking down the door, you created the situation, and it just doesn't make any sense. And then if he's down on the bed, and you end up shooting him in the head- First of all, guns shouldn't have been fired, as far as I'm concerned, in that close environment, because, as we know, one of the officers was hit with friendly fire. I just thought that for that decision to be rendered that the cop was acting in self defense, to me, just speaks of, once again, improper training of the police and improper use of force.

I wanted to ask you just about the experience of, as the head of the Berkshire NAACP, in a lot of ways, you're one of the most public advocates for the Black community in the Berkshires. It feels like when these things happen, you come forward, often with very specific requests for lawmakers and decision makers in both the Berkshires, in municipalities, in Western Massachusetts, and it seems like you're not getting listened to. Based on what you're telling me, what does that feel like to get the sense that, as a representative of the Black community, these very clear, material goals seem to keep getting kicked to the curb?

Well, you're absolutely right, and it is very frustrating. But also look at- They're just following the national scene. Because the National NAACP has been fighting this for over 100 years. Why are they still fighting it? Because nobody's listening to them. We make one step forward and end up going three steps backwards. And I don't know what the answer is, except we've got to continue using our voice, continue to stand up and advocate for individuals who really need it.